Sex addiction made me lose my baby mama – Cassper Nyovest

Dorcas Agambila

Renowned South African rapper, Cassper Nyovest recently revealed the challenges he faced due to his struggle with sex addiction, leading to the breakdown of his relationship with his baby mama.

Cassper Nyovest, the King of African Hip-Hop

Speaking in a recent episode of South Africa’s Mpoomy Ledwaba’s podcast, Nyovest shared his journey, shedding light on the impact of his addiction on his family life.

He confirmed that he and his baby mama are no longer together, admitting “hurting” his baby mama during their relationship.

The multiple award-winning crooner admitted that his addiction became a destructive force, causing strain and ultimately contributing to the end of his relationship with his baby mama, Majozi.

The ‘Baby Girl’ hitmaker, however, made known that he has turned on a new leaf and is now a born-again Christian.

“I created a serious mess. I hurt my baby mama so much. We broke up, and I have been single for two years.

“I was addicted to sex and sexual immorality in general. I had such a big ego, and I thought I was better than everyone else. I was humble in the sense that I was a good person, and I didn’t offend anyone. I was headed straight for hell if I didn’t have that wake-up,” he said.

After years of speculation about the relationship between rapper Cassper Nyovest and his baby’s mother, Thobeka, the rapper finally confirmed the rumours of their break-up.

