Sex addiction made me lose my baby mama – Cassper Nyovest

He confirmed that he and his baby mama are no longer together, admitting “hurting” his baby mama during their relationship.

The multiple award-winning crooner admitted that his addiction became a destructive force, causing strain and ultimately contributing to the end of his relationship with his baby mama, Majozi.

The ‘Baby Girl’ hitmaker, however, made known that he has turned on a new leaf and is now a born-again Christian.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I created a serious mess. I hurt my baby mama so much. We broke up, and I have been single for two years.

“I was addicted to sex and sexual immorality in general. I had such a big ego, and I thought I was better than everyone else. I was humble in the sense that I was a good person, and I didn’t offend anyone. I was headed straight for hell if I didn’t have that wake-up,” he said.