Catholic Priest apologises for singing King Paluta’s Aseda in Church

King Paluta

The video was met with mixed reactions on social media with some netizens giving the song a pass due to its ‘Gospel-like’ lyrics while others criticised the act due to the song being secular.

In a letter addressed to Rev. Fr. Bernard Antwi-Bosiako, Representative of the National Liturgical Commission on August 13, 2024, Fr. Twumasi expressed deep regret for his actions, acknowledging that he allowed secular influence into a sacred setting.

He apologised to the Bishop, the Diocese, the National Liturgical Commission, and the entire Catholic community for any offence or scandal caused and stated that his intention was never to disrespect the Church's traditions or faith.

In a statement, the Catholic priest apologised for his actions, explaining that he let his guard and allowed a secular influence to enter a sacred space.

“I realise now that my mistake has caused offence and confusion, and for that, I am truly sorry.”

“I offer my sincerest apologies to our Bishop, the Diocese, the National Liturgical Commission and the entire Catholic community for any offence or scandal caused by my action.”

