King Paluta's Makoma and 4 other Ghanaian songs that went viral like 'pandemic'

The song appeals to all ages in a manner that makes you think it is a pandemic that can't be avoided. Children, the elderly, foreigners, and even in some cases, mentally challenged individuals have been captured jamming to the song.

Though thousands of Ghanaian songs have gone viral, not all have been able to spread as quickly and widely as wildfire, driving people crazy with excitement. On this note, here are 5 other Ghanaian songs that went viral, like a 'Pandemic,' that Ghanaians couldn't avoid catching.

Pataapa - One Corner

The song released 6 years ago became a monster hit that sparked a continental dance challenge that gets people clinching to any object or corner whilst breaking their waist.

One corner, ft was a disease, would have been declared a pandemic because it went out of control even beyond the four corners of Ghana.

Black Sherif - Second Sermon

The song, credited as Black Sherif's breakout tune, has clocked over 18 million streams on YouTube, 3 years after its release.

As the title suggests, the masterpiece created by the 2023 TGMA Artiste of the Year was a sermon to the whole country. The secular song even made it to Bishop Obinim's church, as the man of God decided to break down the lyrics to his congregation.

Stonebwoy - Putuu

Pulse Ghana

The award-winning Ghanaian dancehall artiste decided to remind us of his versatility in creativity by freestyling 'gibberish', which turned out to be an instant banger.

Putuu first came out as a freestyle, and it spread like wildfire. Quickly, Stonebwoy recorded, mastered, and released it as a single that remains one of his best jams.

To date, we don't know the meaning of the lyrics, but Ghanaians consumed the track with no . This is a pure characteristic of a pandemic, don't you agree?

Shatta Wale - Freedom

Shatta Wale Pulse Ghana

If Shatta Wale is not known for anything, he will at least be known for creating bangers out of nothing.

One day, Shatta Wale woke up and chose to create a monster hit with one word: ' Freedom'. Shatta Wale can be described as a pandemic himself because he has always been out of control; it's not surprising that most of his songs possess this trait.

Shatta Wale has released several songs, like 'Mahama Paper' and 'Kakai,' which all pass for this category, but 'Freedom' is a classic.

