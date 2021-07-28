Bishop Obinim breaks down Black Sherif’s song; social media go gaga (WATCH)

Bishop Obinim has been seen in a new viral video breaking down Black Sherif’s trending song “Second Sermon”.

Black Sherif Pulse Ghana

Just like how Kwadwo Sheldon and Magraheb go about their breakdowns, he listened to the full song and tackled lyric by lyric. He explained each lyric, adding more context and details to them.

Although Bishop Obinim nailed it, many social media users took it as a joke, some loved it.

“I have given up already,” Kwadwo Sheldon said after watching the video. Record producer Master Garzy said: “Ohh wow. Will love more from him.”

Black Sherif has been trending for weeks following the release of “Second Sermon.”

The young Ghanaian rapper who is a UPSA student recently clocked 1 million views in five days on YouTube. A feat that cements his feet in the Ghanaian music scene as a force to reckon when it comes to fresh talents breaking records.

As the new sensation, Black Sherif shared how his journey began for him as a musician last week. According to him, Tema-based rapper Yaa Pono and comedian Ajeezay brought him into the limelight.

"2019 June I started professionally, I dropped my first freestyle 'Cry For Me' and it went viral in my hometown, Asante Akyem Agogo," he told Hitz FM last week.

“Ajeezay saw the video to my freestyle and he reposted it and he said Yaa Pono said we should come and see him in Accra, so Ajeezay brought me to Accra and we went".