6 years on: Here are 5 reasons why we will always love 'Dancehall diva' Ebony

Unfortunately, her assistant and longtime friend Franklina Yaa Nkansah Kuri and soldier Atsu Vondee also died in the fatal accident.

The only survivor of the fatal crash was the driver. In addition, she died eight days before her 21st birthday.

Like it or not, Ebony created a huge mark on music lovers. She was the definition of musical independence and freedom.

Here are some reasons why we would never forget the dancehall diva

Music

Ebony really hustled her way to be among one of the top Ghanaian musicians until her death.

Ebony released her first single titled ‘Dancehall’ which subsequently gave her fans hit after hit until her untimely demise. She will forever be remembered for her popular song ‘Maame Hwe’.

The young talent became a household name because the lyrics of her songs were very relatable and easy to sing along.

Hard work

The 20-year-old’s energy and attitude towards her career was extraordinary. She headlined almost all the major events that took place in December 2017 from Miss Malaika 2017 to Citi FM’s D2R, Afrochella among others.

Stagecraft

The songstress has unique stagecraft and it was always a pleasure to watch her perform on stage.

She wowed her fans on every platform she was given the mic to perform. Ebony has a remarkable stagecraft and her memories will always linger on in our hearts.

‘I don’t care’ nature

Ebony Reigns lived her life through her music career. She was herself and didn’t care about others opinion about her lifestyle. In one of her interviews, the fun-loving artiste disclosed that she usually gets inspiration to write explicit songs from her past relationships.

Fashion sense

The sponsor hitmaker, Ebony made bold fashion statements in her music videos, interviews and whenever she stepped out on stage to perform. Her choice of apparel caused stirs on social media and made headlines on major websites and blogs after every performance.