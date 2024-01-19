I wanted to die in the kitchen; Chef Faila in tears as she talks about her cook-a-thon

Chef Faila cooked continuously for 227 hours at the City Hotel in Tamale, drawing a massive crowd of thousands of Ghanaians, celebrities, and dignitaries who came to show their support for her remarkable endeavor.

Pulse Nigeria

Chef Faila initially intended to cook for 120 hours but ended up cooking for 227 hours nonstop. When asked why she extended her time, she broke down into tears, stating that she did it for the girls from the Northern region who are often looked down upon.

ADVERTISEMENT

"All the other hours in addition to the 120 hours, it was for my loved ones, it was for the people who supported me in my lowest... wonderful people who saw me in my lowest when I went into their offices, I tell them I am not looking for money to buy clothes, I am looking out for the kind of family I didn't," she said.

During an interview on TV3, she continued in tears, saying, "I am looking for an opportunity to have a history in my family to change the story about my family, about the North, about the vilification we young girls from this side of the country have gone through."

After ending her cook-a-thon today, Chef Faila Abdul Razak has gotten a quick feedback from the Guinness World Records.

This comes after Ghanaian TV presenter, Olele Salvador posted Chef Faila's video, announcing the end of her cook-a-thon on Twitter, now formally known as X. Responding on the social media app, the Guiness World Records acknowledged her attempt.

ADVERTISEMENT