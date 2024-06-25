CHIVIDO24: 5 things you should know about Chioma, Davido's wife

Chioma’s love story with Davido has made her a household name.
We have watched their love blossom over the past decade and Chioma has become a household name for Nigerians home and abroad.
She has been with Davido for years and we know her as a supportive partner. Fans have watched her support her man every step of the way, never faltering.
We know her as Davido’s Nwa Baby and the mother of his children. We have even seen Chioma’s fashion style evolve over the years and watched her slay each outfit she wears.
Here are five things you should know about Chioma
How well do you really know Chioma, aside from being Davido's longtime girlfriend?
1. She has a bachelor's degree in Economics
You probably already know that the origin of her love story with Davido started at Babcock University, but did you know she studied Economics?
Chioma graduated with a bachelor's degree in Economics, contrary to popular opinion. Back in 2019, she reacted to the fast-spreading rumours claiming that she dropped out of university because of her relationship with Davido. She actually graduated with a BSc.
2. She is a professional chef
Chioma is a professional chef and is popularly known as Chef Chi. Her YouTube page, where she shares recipes with her fans and subscribers, currently has 21.9k subscribers.
3. She was born on April 1, 1995
This Aries baby turned 29 years old this year.
4. She is from Owerri, Imo
This Igbo queen hails from the Eastern Heartland state, Imo and was born in Owerri where she was raised with her sisters, Ifunaya and Jennifer.
5. She leads an extremely private life
Chioma is a very private person who only reveals information she wants when she wants to. Even back when she was still active on social media, she was very particular about the information and details she shared.