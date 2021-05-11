RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

BREAKING: Citi FM journalist Caleb Cudah arrested

Reports reaching pulse.com.gh have it that Citi FM journalist Caleb Kudah has been arrested by Ghana Police.

A video in which Caleb Kudah criticized Ghana Police for storming the Independence Square on Sunday, May 9th with armoured vehicles to ensure #FixTheCountry protesters don't assemble there to protest, has gone viral over the weekend.

The police officers were at the spot after securing a court order that prohibited the protesters from going on a demonstration.

Caleb in his video said, "the work of these police officers is sorrowful, these officers most of them their bungalows are unfortunately like hencoops yet the are abandoned housing projects that you can occupy yet they've brought you here whilst we are saying Fix The Country".

Caleb's arrest has been confirmed to pulse.com.gh reporter, Sel The Bomb by a close source,who said said his arrest is not in connection to the viral video. As such, at the time of this publication, the exact reason for the arrest has not been disclosed.

According to reports, Caleb has been picked up with colleague Citi FM worker, Zoe Abu Baidoo who reads news on the radio station and has also been vocal about the #FixThe Country protest but Citi FM sports presenter, Fentuo, says she has been released.

"Zoe Abu-Baidoo is back in the office after being questioned. Caleb Kudah is still being questioned at the National security following his arrest earlier," he tweeted.

See some social media reactions about the developing story below.

