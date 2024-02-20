Comedian Waris reveals having first big pay after signing onto a Nigerian management

"We are under the management of monetisation that is where the 'odogwu' money comes inside, aside from being a content creator where you wait for people to bill you on shows or pick you as an influencer. Sometimes being an influencer is quite difficult."

Sharing some challenges that come with being an influencer, he said some brands fail to understand that you cannot flood your social media pages with their products to promote them, adding that he will never post three content from one company in a week.

Comedian Waris further explained that all other social media platforms pay well except Instagram.

He said the highest amount of money he has earned from Facebook is over $9,000 (GH¢112,529.25). "Facebook pays more than that. That is why Sabinus is who he is, that is why Brain Jotter is who he is. That is why Nigerians are able to buy houses, cars at any point they want." Sharing more about how much he makes online, the Ghanaian comic actor stated that the last time he was on TikTok in December 2023, he made between $5,000 (GH¢62,516.25) to $6,000 (GH¢75,019.50) in a week.

"All these things, there are ways of doing them. Just that Ghana is not a country that is added to the monetisation list. Because common Paypal we don't have a head office to withdraw money. We are all dealing with other countries like Nigeria, having another management somewhere who handles your page in terms of content creation."