Confirmed! Wizkid to perform at Afrochella in Ghana this December

However, with the world coming back to normal gradually, organizers of the music festival have announced that Afrochella is returning this year and Wizkid will be one of the headlining acts to perform.

This year's show has themed “Made in Africa” Afrochella Festival 2021 will happen with a series of events in December with its mega show to be staged at the El Wak Stadium in Accra, Ghana on December 28th from noon till late.

“In the last five years, we’ve made a significant impact on Ghana and its surrounding communities through our Afrochella events,” says Abdul Karim Abdullah, CEO & Co-Founder of Afrochella.

“This year, we’re thrilled to return to El Wak Stadium with Wizkid to celebrate our fifth anniversary and to support the revitalization of Ghana’s travel & hospitality industry. We look forward to welcoming travellers back to the country to once again safely enjoy live events,” he added in a press release.

Wizkid to perform at Afrocella 2021 Pulse Ghana

This year’s event will include other elements such as Afrochella Rising Star Challenge, Afrochella Music Museum: Exhibition History of Ghana, Scarecrow Art Installation, African Fashion Night Out in Collaboration with Debonair Afrikk, Afrochella Runway – Exhibition Space for Ghanaian Fashion Designers, Amapiano & Brunch and Afrochella Talks.