Confusion among the originators of hiplife killed the genre – Arnold Asamoah

"Let’s be open and truthful with one another. Hip-hop is no longer relevant. The history of hiplife should be preserved, in my opinion, but let’s leave the question of whether we should hang on to it and continue to do so out of the discussion".

"Confusion among the originals was one of the factors Arnold highlighted as contributing to the death of hiplife. He claimed that the lack of cohesion even in the name’s creation made the genre unappealing to young people".

Speaking on 3FM’s Showbiz 927 with Caleb Nii Boye, Arnold compared the hiplife genre’s terrible situation to the “inventor-syndrom.” In his opinion, everyone aspired to set trends in the early stages of the industry’s development. The continuum process failed as a result.

Arnold noticed Azonto and Alkahida as some of the crazed rush to be known as originators after observing the commotion surrounding them.

"Will you want to associate with something that Ghanaians are not even proud of if you are an upcoming artist? Are we not even working together to push it? No. You will therefore continue on your chosen course".