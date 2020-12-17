Following the path of the likes of Berla Mundi and Giovani Caleb, the Ghanaian media personality who was also a radio presenter with Starr FM is now heading to TV3 to join the Media General family.

Cookie Tee, real name, Shirley Tibilla, announced her departure from the Bola Ray managed media outfit this morning, Thursday, 17th December 2020. In a post shared on her Instagram page, she wrote: "Apart from Rain and Taxes, the only constant thing in this world is CHANGE".

She concluded that "I embrace this new challenge with God being my strength. . . . . Thank you MEDIA GENERAL @tv3_ghana for the Opportunity to serve". It is however yet to be known what shows Cookie will be hosting at TV3 and its stations.

Cookie Tee joins TV3

Nevertheless, the likes of Berla Mundi, AJ Sarpong, Victoria Lebene, who have ever worked with EIB Network but left to join other media house, have been congratulating Cookie Tee on her latest move, which comes as a shock to some fans.

An Instagram user, @bigsambeatz wrote " aaaaww I'm really hurt paa . But 3ny3 hwee" with @_.omagaad saying that "I think at GhOne to get to the fulcrum of Ghana’s media u need to buy Range Rover for the person in charge else no one will recognize you.....all shows and news are directed to one person how can u shine too".

Fans react to Cookie Tee dicthing GH One Tv to join TV3

See her post below for more of what fans and friends have to say about Cookie Tee's departure.