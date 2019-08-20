This list includes the popular personalities that were once faces or voices on EiB’s media outlets but for some reason have quit working with the Bola Ray managed media outfit.

1.Naa Ashorkor: She was the face of Gh One TV's “Tales From The Powder Room” talk show and voice on Starr FM’s mid-morning show. She quit her job with EiB in 2017 and Multi-Media, where she now hosts “Showbiz A to Z” and “Strong and Sassy” on Joy FM.

2. A.J Sarpong: She quit EiB in October 2017 and moved to Omni Media, where she briefly joined Citi FM’s Breakfast Show. She currently works for the Radio station’s TV channel, Citi TV as a presenter and a producer.

3. Robert Nii Arday Clegg Snr. The Ghanaian lawyer, television and radio journalist, worked at Starr 103.5 FM Ghana as a Morning Show host. He left the EiB Station in February 2017 for his private career.

4. Sammy Forson: The veteran radio presenter shunned his Y FM job to join Live FM in 2015 after the station was acquired by the EiB Network. He later quit in January 2018 to join Joy FM where he hosts the weekend morning show.

5. Anita Erskine: The celebrated media icon and mogul, in March of 2015, she joined the EiB Network as co-host to the Starr Drive hosted by Bola Ray. She later replaced Naa Ashorkor on “Tales From The Powder Room” after Naa shunned EiB for Joy FM. Anita left EiB in 2018 and focusing on her private career.

6. Kafui Dey: The author and media personality was among the first faces that joined Starr FM. After EiB acquired Gh One TV, he moved to the TV channel as the host of the channel’s morning show. He silently shunned EiB in 2018 and has focused on his MC job and other gigs in the media.

7. Baisiwa Dowuona Hammond: The former TV3 worker started GhOne TV’s morning show, Gh Today, with Kafui Dey in 2015. However, she also quit her job in 2018 with reasons not stated.

8. Jason El-A: He was the face of Gh One TV’s popular afternoon show, Rhythmz Live, ever since the show started. He was also a radio preseneter on Live FM’s “Young Wild and Free” show on weekends. However, in September 2018, he parted ways with the EiB and joined 4syte TV.

9. Apefa Nfojoh: She is not known on the screens but is she the brain behind some people faces on TV. The TV show producer and director, works with Charterhouse and was instrumental in the building on Gh One TV. She was still with the TV station when EiB purchased it but the update is that she has just joined Media General as well.

10.Mz Naa: The YFM radio presenter left the station to Live FM when EIB acquired the station. She was the first to host the 'Live Breakfast Club" on the radio network. However, she left Live FM to Y FM in 2015.

