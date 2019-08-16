Unfortunately, his hair has once made him ineligible for a job after he was posted to the HQ of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana for his National Service.

According to him, he was rejected when he walked into the premises and he was told he didn’t look like someone who will work there.

Speaking in a radio interview with Hitz, the musician said he believes he was rejected because of his hair because he was well dressed that day.

Hear more from KiDi in the video below.