According to the award-winning Ghanaian gospel musician, publicly declaring support for the New Patriotic Party was very bad for his business to the point that his music career took a nosedive.

Cwesi Oteng

Cwesi Oteng was speaking on the 'Aben Wo Ha' cooking show, an Onua TV show, hosted by his colleague gospel singer Gifty Osei. He said “after making that endorsement I went down. It was too bad for my business”.

Commenting on why he went public with his support for Nana Addo, he said: “I did what I did because it’s everybody’s civil right to have a political choice so I did it from that perspective.”

Gifty Osei and her husband Hopeson Adorye

In a report by 3news.com, the 'God Dey Bless' hitmaker also noted that he loved then Candidate Akufo-Addo because of his character and his love for the country, adding that he wasn’t given anything and he didn’t even expect to be given something for campaigning for the NPP.