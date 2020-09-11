According to the Ghanaian comedian, Efia's comment is disrespectful to the likes of Yvonne Nelson, Yvonne Okoro, Nana Ama McBrown and most of the personalities in the Ghanaian showbiz space.

DKB blasts Efia Odo for saying people working at McDonalds

He advised Efia Odo to stop going naked on social media and that will make her attractive to the corporate world, wherein, she can make some money with her influence. However, the comment did not sit well with Efia who fired back at DKB, saying that he is acting a b*tch.

Efia Odo replies DKB

The pair have clashed again on the radio when they were phoned to join a conversation on Okay FM and both remained defiant over their comments. DKB described Efia as a hypocrite by failing to give him Michael Blackson's number yet she's expecting him and other Ghanaian showbiz personalities to progress in their careers.

DKB went on to say that he was, however, the one who gave Efia Odo's contact to a brand to contract her for a gig. Efia in her reply said the company "already wanted to work with me, you are not God to assign blessings to me. You just gave them my number so should I lick your butt?".

The back and forth between the two got pretty much intense in a manner that widens the rift between the two. Watch the video below.