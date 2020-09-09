The Ghanaian dancehall act has shown off a new Escalade he has acquired. The car comes to add to the many of other expensive cars Shatta Wale owns and he decided to display it all to show how God is blessing him.

Sharing a video of his new black Escalade whilst wearing two expensive Rolex wristwatches, he said: "Rollie sef you no get how much more Escalade I got 100k on my wrist" and captioned his snapchat post "God's blessings, follow who know road".

The father of three whilst showing off his blessings also decided to give his fans a glimpse of the mansion in which he lives. "Shatta Wale, new baby". Shatta Wale has brands of cars like BMW, Benz, Range Rover and more in his garage.

Watch the video below to see it all.