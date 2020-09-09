The Ghanaian actor and his children have been separated for months now after his marriage to their mother collapsed and she packed out from his home. Funny Face, who is missing his children has decided to send an emotional to them.

Funny Face's second marriage breaks down

He posted their photo and wrote, "GYE NYAME “For life is for life my #ELLAandBELLA ... we will unite soon... A caring Daddy’s love for her daughters can never quench .. even tho .. you are far from me .. da connection grows deeper everyday .. am in ur blood and u are in my blood .. blood will always be thicker dan water".

Funny Face who once demanded custody for his twin girls but didn't get that added that "everything will be fine soon .. just a matter of time you will grow up to know .. u have one of da best father ever in life .. very emotional man at da same time .. da craziest man ever to walk on dis earth ... he doesn’t take concert from anybody .. grow in grace my Adorable Angels .. God keep you and shine HIS Face towards u all .. love u TO GOD BE THE GLORY".

The emotional actor went to add a series of posts about his daughters and how he is missing them. See his posts below.