Diamond who is an entrepreneur celebrated her 33rd birthday at a star-studded plush party, where she decided to gift the veteran actress and a music producer, Fred Kyei Mensah popularly called Fredyma, brand new cars.

Maame Dokono whilst speaking after she was surprised with the car, got emotional and could hold back her tears whilst expressing her gratitude for Diamond's kind gesture. Speaking close to her tears, she said: " I didn't know this was coming to happen to me".

Narrating how she met Diamond, she said " I met her at Golden Movie Awards and she was sitting down with me and said a whole lot about me, so it means you were planning to gift me a car. I thank God, I thank all of you."

Fredyma also shared the same emotional sentiment as tears came down his eyes whilst he received his car too.

The birthday party was attended by star actress including Kalsoume Sinare, Vicky Zugah among others. Former Minister of Creative Arts, Dzifa Gomashie was present too at the lavish celebrations.