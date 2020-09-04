The rapper was among many other Ghanaian celebrities and other personalities, including former VC of the University of Ghana who received an award from an organization which has appeared to be fake.

Social media users have tagged the man behind the award scheme, Dr Kwame Owusu Fordjour, as scammer after searches around him shows his award has no official connection to the UN nor the Kofi Annan Foundation, yet, the recipients were made to believe so.

After heavy trolling on social media, Sarkodie who posted the award on his social media pages has now deleted the posts. Breaking his silence on the saga, he said he had a conversation with Shatta Wale, who explained everything to them.

Meanwhile, Dr Fordjour has been defending his scheme. Speaking to Joy FM about the ongoing saga, he said "I am surprised because this is an open thing that we just held. If anybody has a problem with me or our institution, they should have contacted us for clarification."

“I have always been an advocate for development, excellence and in honouring others and attaching ourselves to global icons and leadership we bring them out,” he added.

