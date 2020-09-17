In the video, the Ghanaian rapper has been taped whilst having an affair with a lady yet to be identified and from all indications, it appears that he was aware that the moment is being filmed as he looked in the camera and spoke.

After kissing her "What's going, whad up?" he said and the lady replied 'really' before asking him what he is about to eat and he said "sushi" a comment that left the lady, who was also naked but with a black tube over her boobs, laughing out loud.

In another part of the about 1 minute and 21 seconds video which appears that the rapper was holding his phone to film it all, the unknown lady was captured riding the 'Oh Vera' rapper whilst he moans as they engage in naughty conversations as well during their encounter.

D Black signed by Sony Music

"Yeah baby," D Black said and she asked 'do you want this p*ssy' to which he replied 'ride that d". Pulse.com.gh can not share the explicit video here but it's not had to find as it flying social media. At the time of this publication, the rapper hasn't said anything yet about the video.

It is also unknown what how exactly he video has been leaked or what caused but it's already out there attracting comments on social media. See tweets below of what people got say about this D Black tape.