The Ghanaian actor re-posted photos of the U.S presidential candidate kneeling in front of a little boy and captioned it "I met US presidential candidate Joe Biden in the state". The post fast went viral but checks by pulse.com.gh show that he lied about the photo.

Joe Biden, who is the contesting on the Democratic Party's ticket against the Republican Party's Donald Trump in the upcoming U.S elections, first shared the photo 3 days ago to comment on how children inspire his political ambition.

"Our children are a constant reminder of why I’m in this fight. We need to build an economy that gives them and their families a fair shot. We need to root out systemic racism so they grow up in a more just nation than we have now. We need to combat climate change so there’s a world left for them to thrive in. I believe in a better future for our children and will fight for them until the very end," he wrote.

However, in a reuters.com report seen by pulse.com.gh, the photo shared by Joe is from 2 months ago when he visited the neighbourhood where he grew up while campaigning in Scranton, Pennsylvania, on July 9, 2020.

There is also a video from the visit that shows Joe was also filmed talking to one the children whom he knelt before interacting with him and according to the boy, he is 3 years old.

Though there is striking resemblance because of the hair style and stature, another close shot of the little boy also shows clearly that it isn't the diminutive Ghanaian actor in the viral picture.

Little boy with Joe Biden is NOt Don Little

As to why the 22-year-old actor would claim he was the one with Joe, we can only believe it was intended comical mischief to play to the gallery of clout chasing and it worked pretty well for Don Little because he was also in the U.S and returned to Ghana about a week ago.