The Black Avenue Muzik label boss has been trending for hours following a sex tape involving him and an American woman which got leaked on Snapchat and subsequently leaked on Twitter.

The lady, known as Adrienne Nicole, has issued a press statement detailing how the sex tape got leaked online.

According to her, she lost her phone and the one who had access issued series of threats and blackmailing techniques to lure her to pay.

She said she reported the case to the police but the threats kept coming. She added she broke up with D-Black long before the sex tapes.

Adrienne Nicole’s full statement sighted by Pulse.com.gh reads:

“About a week ago I lost my phone. And I posted on online that I lost my phone. I didn’t think about anything negative about it then the next minute I started getting threats and somebody asking me for money else they’re gonna post my personal photos and videos on social media.”

“I had to report to the police here to take care of it. But I keep getting threats and requests from different social media pages. And when I click to check those pages, they had started posting personal photos and videos of me and my Ghanaian partner (with whom I’ve even broke up with). Apart from reporting to the cyber crimes unit of the police here, I’ve directly contacted the social media platform owners and they have taken down 2 of those parody accounts. But they keep using other pages and channels as well.”

“I’m issuing this statement because I don’t want my private issues circulated out there, neither do I want same for my ex. It’s not intentional for it to happen so I need to publicly issue this statement to let the world know while I engage the right channels to do the needful.”

D-Black is yet to issue a statement about the whole saga.