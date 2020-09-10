The Ghanaian actor travelled to the U.S for a short trip but his stay extended due to the COVID-19 outbreak and lockdown. Don Little once pleaded with Nana Addo to evacuate him back to Ghana but that didn't happen, however, Ghana's airport is now open so he is back home.

Enjoying his come back, the diminutive actor who is 22 years of age, shared a video of himself driving a toy car meant for kids, saying that it is his new car he brought from the U.S. "My new car I buy in USA it just arrived now am chilling in Kasoa" he captioned the video.

READ ALSO: Shatta Wale acquires new Escalade; shows off his mansion and others cars

Don Little shot to fame about 2 years ago after Funny Face, discovered him in Kasoa, where he was selling credit cards. Within a short time, he achieved fame for himself after appearing in some movies.

Don before leaving Ghana early this year, signed a management contract and showed off a new car he now owns. Regardless, he remains jovial as he has been and accordingly, he is cracking ribs with this his car. Watch the video below.