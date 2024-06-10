ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Dada KD calls out Agya Koo for squandering NPP campaign funds without giving him

Selorm Tali

Renowned Ghanaian musician Dada Kwakye Duah, popularly known as Dada KD, has shared his experience of being mistreated by some celebrities during the 2020 general elections.

Dada KD
Dada KD

In a recent interview with Captain Smart on Onua TV, Dada KD recounted how his efforts to support the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo through a street musical concert were overshadowed by his colleagues.

Recommended articles

Dada KD explained that he devised a campaign strategy involving music and concerts to bolster support for President Akufo-Addo.

Agya Koo meets Nana Addo
Agya Koo meets Nana Addo ece-auto-gen

Along with actor Agya Koo and an individual named Pasco, he presented this idea to President Akufo-Addo, who approved the initiative and provided funds.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I met two people and went to see the president with them to make a plea. Agya Koo and Pasco were the ones I accompanied. We proposed a campaign strategy involving music and concerts to support Akufo-Addo during the 2024 elections," he said.

However, Dada KD revealed that he felt mistreated when the funds were released. "Akufo-Addo responded to our request by providing funds and other resources. They allocated two billion Ghana Cedis for purchasing instruments and a car for the street campaign.

Dada KD
Dada KD Pulse Ghana

Dada KD expressed his disappointment with his colleagues, feeling betrayed by their actions. He lamented that despite being the originator of the campaign strategy, he did not receive any share of the resources allocated for the initiative.

"In the end, Agya Koo took GH¢40,000 worth of instruments for himself, Pasco took the Tundra, and I received nothing, despite being the one who introduced the idea," he stated.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, Agya Koo has previously denied enriching himself with NPP campaign funds. According to him, his decision to campaign for the NPP stems from his love for the party and belief in its values.

He clarified that there is no iota of truth in claims that the NPP has helped him to survive financially following the near-collapse state of the Kumawood movie industry.

Selorm Tali Selorm Tali A professionally trained sociopolitical Talkative (Analyst), ruthlessly sharing my thoughts about everyone famous for pop culture. Topics on Religion, Politics and Entertainment suck my pen’s ink most.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Team Eternity

How Team Eternity overcame obstacles 'Defe Defe' to rise to stardom

Lilwin

My client is very sick; we were bulldozed to the police station - LilWin's lawyer

Sista Afia

Sista Afia nearly recorded a diss album after ex-boyfriend married another woman

Mr Drew

25th TGMA: 'Case (Remix)' was the biggest in the Best Collaboration category – Mr Drew