Dada KD calls out Agya Koo for squandering NPP campaign funds without giving him

Dada KD explained that he devised a campaign strategy involving music and concerts to bolster support for President Akufo-Addo.

Along with actor Agya Koo and an individual named Pasco, he presented this idea to President Akufo-Addo, who approved the initiative and provided funds.

"I met two people and went to see the president with them to make a plea. Agya Koo and Pasco were the ones I accompanied. We proposed a campaign strategy involving music and concerts to support Akufo-Addo during the 2024 elections," he said.

However, Dada KD revealed that he felt mistreated when the funds were released. "Akufo-Addo responded to our request by providing funds and other resources. They allocated two billion Ghana Cedis for purchasing instruments and a car for the street campaign.

Dada KD expressed his disappointment with his colleagues, feeling betrayed by their actions. He lamented that despite being the originator of the campaign strategy, he did not receive any share of the resources allocated for the initiative.

"In the end, Agya Koo took GH¢40,000 worth of instruments for himself, Pasco took the Tundra, and I received nothing, despite being the one who introduced the idea," he stated.

Meanwhile, Agya Koo has previously denied enriching himself with NPP campaign funds. According to him, his decision to campaign for the NPP stems from his love for the party and belief in its values.