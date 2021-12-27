RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Dagbon Youth warns Venus Film not to premiere Female Genital Mutilation movie

Selorm Tali

A group named Dagbon Youth has threatened to sue Venus Film Production if it goes ahead to premier it's new movie titled ‘Savannah’

According to the group, the movie’s theme centered on Female Genital Mutilation (FGM), is alien to the Northern Region, hence, showing the film will misinform the world and dent the image of the region.

A legal practitioner and solicitor for the Dagbon Forum, A. F. Yakubu, described the movie’s theme as fake and challenged the company to produce a victim of FGM in Dagbon to back their claim or halt the premiering of the film.

A letter sighted by JoyNews, states that “our clients say the said movie, which is in the nature of a documentary, falsely and maliciously presents female genital mutilation as being practiced under Dagbon custom with gruesome images and depictions of cruelty and deaths resulting from such practices".

He argues that this portrayal will dent the image of the region and Dagbon if allowed to be premiered to the world.

Please be informed that with all categorical forces that FGM is not part of Dagbon customs and Dagombas do not practice FGM in any shape or form; as such, the said movie is fake and emanates from fake media and constitutes a malicious and defamatory depiction of Dagbon, its people and culture,” he added.

He warned that any company or institution lending itself to propagate such a “fake and defamatory” documentary will be liable for defaming Dagbombas as a whole.

Mr Yakubu further advised the company and organizers of the movie to distance themselves from the film until they provide evidence.

Selorm Tali

