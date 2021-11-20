In an update, Davido has announced that he is going to donate the cash to orphanages across Nigeria.

Pulse Nigeria

"I wish to express my sincere gratitude to my friends, colleagues, fans, and the public for the generous expressions of love in recent days. In my usual playful manner, I requested a few days ago that my friends and colleagues send money in celebration of my birthday," he said in Press Statement.

The statement continued that "the response and outcome exceeded my expectations, as I received about NGN 200,000,000.00 in less than two days. I truly appreciate everyone who donated hard-earned funds and I am very thankful for your generosity".

Detailing his charity donation of the money, the 'Gobe' singer noted that "I have always been passionate about giving, back and helping people. In view of this, I am delighted to announce that all the funds received, totalling NGN 200,000,000.00, will be donated to orphanages across Nigeria as well as the Paroche foundation. In addition, I will be making a personal donation of NGN 50,000,000.00, bringing the total amount to NGN 250,000.000.00".

The singer has accordingly set a committee to overseer the donation exercise. "To oversee the distribution of funds to beneficiaries, I have established a five-person Disbursement Committee," he said and listed them in the statement below.

