Days after promising fans she'll return to Ghana, US court denies Hajia4Reall bail

Dorcas Agambila

Ghanaian socialite Mona Faiz Montrage, popularly known as Hajia 4Reall, has reportedly been denied bail in the United States by the US Department of Justice.

The department stated that she did not meet the requirements for her bail request.

After updating her fans and followers on Instagram Live, assuring them of her imminent return to Ghana, Hajia 4Reall has received unfortunate news.

According to media journalist Kofi Adoma , the court documents presented by the United States Attorney, Damian Williams of the Southern District of New York, indicated that the socialite failed to meet the bail standards set by the US.

Hajia 4Reall had requested the court to relax her bail conditions and allow her to return to New York. She sought permission to move around certain parts of her community while being placed under house arrest. However, the court stated that they would only consider relaxing her bail if she had family ties in the United States.

Additionally, the court emphasized the weight of evidence against the socialite, stating that granting her bail would pose a risk under section 3142-G of the US Justice system, as there was a chance she could escape.

The attorney, Damian Williams, highlighted that Hajia 4Reall could face a prison sentence of four to seven years based on the evidence gathered, particularly regarding her alleged involvement in a $2 million romance scam.

These developments bring further uncertainty to Hajia 4Reall's situation as she continues to face legal challenges in the United States.

