Delay celebrates moving from 'homelessness' to being named among top 50 CEOs in Ghana

The rating company details that the list was compiled with criteria to select only the most enterprising entrepreneurs. Whose works are evident in the lives of Ghanaians, including influencing others to start their own entrepreneurial journeys.

Excited Delay took the celebration to social media where she posted a screenshot of her new feat to say that “from homelessness and hopelessness to Top CEO. This is all God. I magnify His Holy name.”

Delay, born Deloris Frimpong Manso, has at a number of times recounted how she moved from her village to Tema, where she had to stay sometimes sleep on a bench at a mechanic shop.

Delay was the first on Pulse Ghana's list of the five Most Industrious celebrities in Ghana in 2017. In 2018, Delay received the Women Empowerment Award in New York. This award was in recognition of her championing the rights of women in society. 2019 also gave her an ambassadorial role for iYES at the fifth edition of iYES launched in Accra.