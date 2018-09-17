Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Delay reveals why she's not married


Video Delay reveals why she's not married and it's not her 'high standards'

According to Delay, men interested in marrying her end up jilting her after they hear gossips from people.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play

Popular Ghanaian radio/TV personality, Deloris Frimpong Manso better known as Delay has indicated that her unmarried status is due to the unsubstantiated lies and gossips by some Ghanaians.

According to Delay, men interested in marrying her end up jilting her after they hear gossips from people.

Delay made these statement in a conversation with veteran rapper, Okyeame Kwame when he called into the show she hosted as a guest on Adom FM.

When asked by Okyeame Kwame if her standards were set high, the talk show host explained:

People will come on social media and say ‘Delay, why are you not married?’. Then you meet someone you really like. A Ghanaian guy you really like,then these same people asking why you’re not married will send messages to the guy asking if he can handle you. That they should look for their ‘size’," she said.

They continue this consistently. Despite the person liking you, they’re humans…,”she added.

I’m still unmarried because of your lies,gossips – Delay tells Ghanaians play

I’m still unmarried because of your lies,gossips – Delay tells Ghanaians

READ MORE: Wizkid and Olamide get the Supa craze as they join challenge on SM

Okyeame Kwame then added that the guy probably gets into panic mode with Delay agreeing that these people would talk for “the guy to get an alter call saying I don’t like you anymore”.

Delay also talked about the fact that some men are intimated by a beautiful woman who works hard and is ‘brainy’, something she insisted she is.

The controversial TV host, who recently celebrated her 36th birthday in an earlier interview revealed she is dating a nice young man and at the right time Ghanaians will know when she ties the knot.

Watch Video below:

 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Singer: I never accused Stonebwoy of killing his mother - Shatta Wale Singer I never accused Stonebwoy of killing his mother - Shatta Wale
WATCH: Joyce Blessing heavily pregnant and healthy...shows off baby bump during UK tour WATCH Joyce Blessing heavily pregnant and healthy...shows off baby bump during UK tour
Supa: Ghana 2Pac offered free dental treatment Supa Ghana 2Pac offered free dental treatment
Video: Wizkid and Olamide get the Supa craze as they join challenge on SM Video Wizkid and Olamide get the Supa craze as they join challenge on SM
Wow! Dr Obengfo reveals list of his clients who visits his hospital Wow! Dr Obengfo reveals list of his clients who visits his hospital
Joyce Dzidzor Mensah: Ex-HIV/AIDS ambassador says she has a very high libido now Joyce Dzidzor Mensah Ex-HIV/AIDS ambassador says she has a very high libido now

Recommended Videos

Video: Delay reveals why she's not married and it's not her 'high standards' Video Delay reveals why she's not married and it's not her 'high standards'
Celebrity News: Nana Appiah Mensah’s mission is for a better Ghana - Sarkodie Celebrity News Nana Appiah Mensah’s mission is for a better Ghana - Sarkodie
Video: 'Shatta Wale has no proper training' – Obrafour Video 'Shatta Wale has no proper training' – Obrafour



Top Articles

1 Wow! Dr Obengfo reveals list of his clients who visits his hospitalbullet
2 Supa Ghana's 2Pac lists his top 3 musicianbullet
3 Video 'Shatta Wale has no proper training' – Obrafourbullet
4 Supa Ghana 2Pac offered free dental treatmentbullet
5 Video Shatta Wale meets Stonebwoy's manager to make peacebullet
6  Joyce Dzidzor Ex-HIV/AIDS ambassador admits losing...bullet
7 Brotherhood Zylofon boss Nana Appiah Mensah shares...bullet
8 Joyce Dzidzor Mensah Ex-HIV/AIDS ambassador says she has a...bullet
9 Video Wizkid and Olamide get the Supa craze as they join...bullet
10 WATCH Joyce Blessing heavily pregnant and...bullet

Related Articles

Photos Hajai4reall stuns in African prints jumpsuit
Sherifa Gunu “I will fight DJ's who would not play my "Kelewele" song - Actress
Supa Ghana's 2Pac lists his top 3 musician
Video Shatta Wale meets Stonebwoy's manager to make peace
Video 'Shatta Wale has no proper training' – Obrafour
Joyce Dzidzor Mensah Ex-HIV/AIDS ambassador says she has a very high libido now
Video Wizkid and Olamide get the Supa craze as they join challenge on SM
Wow! Dr Obengfo reveals list of his clients who visits his hospital
Singer I never accused Stonebwoy of killing his mother - Shatta Wale
Supa Ghana 2Pac offered free dental treatment

Top Videos

1 Video 'Shatta Wale has no proper training' – Obrafourbullet
2 Beauty Pageant Tv3 staff demanded sex – Ghana Most Beautiful 2015bullet
3 Video I need a generous guy to date – Princess Shynglebullet
4 Video Captain Planet is enjoying the body of an old woman -...bullet
5 EBONYbullet
6 Explosive! Jay Peacock breaks silence on "hiding Castro in...bullet
7 Video Delay reveals why she's not married and it's not her...bullet
8 Video I performed my song “16 years” in Rev. Obofour’s...bullet
9 Video I was thrown out of the house in 2003 when I was...bullet
10 Kidi won't perform at Rev. Obofour's church; fears...bullet

Celebrities

“I will fight DJ's who would not play my "Kelewele" song - Sherifa Gunu
Sherifa Gunu “I will fight DJ's who would not play my "Kelewele" song - Actress
Hajai4real stuns in African prints Jump suit
Photos Hajai4reall stuns in African prints jumpsuit
Efia Odo explains why she came to Ghana
Actress Efia Odo explains why she came to Ghana
Samini
WATCH Samini pays tribute to Kofi Annan, calls on gov't to consider legalising marijuana
X
Advertisement