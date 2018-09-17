news

Popular Ghanaian radio/TV personality, Deloris Frimpong Manso better known as Delay has indicated that her unmarried status is due to the unsubstantiated lies and gossips by some Ghanaians.

According to Delay, men interested in marrying her end up jilting her after they hear gossips from people.

Delay made these statement in a conversation with veteran rapper, Okyeame Kwame when he called into the show she hosted as a guest on Adom FM.

When asked by Okyeame Kwame if her standards were set high, the talk show host explained:

“People will come on social media and say ‘Delay, why are you not married?’. Then you meet someone you really like. A Ghanaian guy you really like,then these same people asking why you’re not married will send messages to the guy asking if he can handle you. That they should look for their ‘size’," she said.

“They continue this consistently. Despite the person liking you, they’re humans…,”she added.

READ MORE: Wizkid and Olamide get the Supa craze as they join challenge on SM

Okyeame Kwame then added that the guy probably gets into panic mode with Delay agreeing that these people would talk for “the guy to get an alter call saying I don’t like you anymore”.

Delay also talked about the fact that some men are intimated by a beautiful woman who works hard and is ‘brainy’, something she insisted she is.

The controversial TV host, who recently celebrated her 36th birthday in an earlier interview revealed she is dating a nice young man and at the right time Ghanaians will know when she ties the knot.

Watch Video below: