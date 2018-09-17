Pulse.com.gh logo
Wizkid and Olamide get the Supa craze as they join challenge on SM


The latest Nigerian star to react to the 'Supa challenge' walk style is Afro-pop star, Wizkid.

Supa 'challenge' is the new trending game on-going on social media with many depicting new Ghana 2Pac and street king from Nima, Supa’s style of rap and walk.

Viral sensation Supa aka Ghana 2Pac has also gained some huge popularity in Nigeria.

The Supa Chanllenge walk has paved its way on the Nigerian market as top stars have been seen reacting to it. The latest Nigerian star to react to it is Afro-pop star, Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun aka Wizkid.

READ MORE: Ghana's 2Pac lists his top 3 musician

Olamide also shared a photo with his 3.6million Instagram followers with the caption: "One day I’ll rise like private jet !! Nima is my resident ," he wrote.

Supa, whose real name is Seth Koranteng was born in Aburi in the Akuapim South Municipal District of the Eastern Region.

According to Supa, he moved to Nima in Accra at the age of five (5) with his parents. He said he sleeps on the streets of Nima even though his family has home.

