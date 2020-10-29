The Nollywood actor represents the Surulere Constituency in the Lagos State House of Assembly, where he had an outburst on the floor over how social media influence has negatively impacted the EndSARS protest by way of looting and destruction.

During his submission, he said “We need to address certain things: Nigerian youth; social media; social influencers. These make the narrative that we’re seeing today. Except we’re joking with ourselves, social media has its negative impacts".

In the video that has gone viral, he continued that “Let me first thank you for condemning the wanton killings and carnage that happened at Lekki. When I went through the comments, I could not believe it, Mr Speaker. Curses, the abuses from children. And I asked myself, ‘Is this Nigeria? What is going on? Children cursing".

The actor lamented that "People having the effrontery to enter an Oba’s palace and hold his staff of office? Culture is gone! When anything happens, what is our common say is ‘we die here’. Please celebrities and social media influencers, stop the hatred already. You have a means constitutionally to change the government, it’s called your PVC".

Responding to the outrage sparked his comment sparked, Mr Elliot has issued an apology in a tweet. " I have read your honest feedback& suggestions& I sincerely apologize for addressing the youth as “Children” he tweeted and added that "I did not mean to be insensitive with this, it was borne out of the magnitude of destruction& looting of businesses I witnessed when I went on a tour of my constituency"

