According to Shatta Wale, these are the reasons why Ghanaians don't love him
Renowned Ghanaian reggae dancehall artist, Charles Nii Armah Mensah, popularly known as Shatta Wale, has taken a swipe at Despite Media, owned by Osei Kwame Despite, and Hitz FM, a subsidiary of the Multimedia Group, accusing them of contributing significantly to the negative sentiment expressed by some music fans towards him.
He claims it's unexpected how many people show up to his shows to support him, which frequently makes him feel emotional. However, he doesn't seem to get why things are different on social media.
Charles Nii Armah Mensah, better known in the entertainment industry as Shatta Wale, is a multiple award-winning Ghanaian reggae dancehall artist.
Speaking with Jay Forley and his team on 3Music, the outspoken artist said that despite collaboration between Hitz FM and Peace FM and UTV by the media, some Ghanaians still think negatively and treat him with disrespect.
Shatta Wale has been embroiled in a protracted legal battle with several media outlets and even his coworkers, with some maintaining that his rise to prominence was a result of his obscene actions.
