According to Shatta Wale, these are the reasons why Ghanaians don't love him

He claims it's unexpected how many people show up to his shows to support him, which frequently makes him feel emotional. However, he doesn't seem to get why things are different on social media.

Charles Nii Armah Mensah, better known in the entertainment industry as Shatta Wale, is a multiple award-winning Ghanaian reggae dancehall artist.

He has called out Despite Media, owned by Osei Kwame Despite, and Hitz FM, a subsidiary of the Multimedia Group, for contributing significantly to the hate music fans have directed towards him.

Speaking with Jay Forley and his team on 3Music, the outspoken artist said that despite collaboration between Hitz FM and Peace FM and UTV by the media, some Ghanaians still think negatively and treat him with disrespect.

