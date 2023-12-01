ADVERTISEMENT
I taught English, Twi, Geography and History in school – Diana Asamoah reveals

Dorcas Agambila

Ghanaian gospel musician Diana Asamoah as revealed that she was once a teacher before venturing into music.

Diana Asamoah
During an interview on Hit FM’s morning show, Daybreak Hitz, with Andy Dosty, Ms. Asamoah said she used to be a pupils teacher.

She indicated that, her father, who was also a teacher influenced her career path after completing her elementary education in 1987.

“When I completed school my father wanted me to learn how to sew clothes in Kumasi but he had not bought the sewing machine and other things I needed at that time so I thought of selling beans, soap and other items. However, he did not like the idea of me moving around people’s houses to sell. He feared that I could be raped” Diana Asamoah narrated.

Consequently, she said she had to take her chances as a pupil teacher at St Monica’s School.

Her impressive performance gained her employment in the school.

Though she is not fluent in English, Diana Asamoah said she taught the queen’s language, together with Geography, Twi and any other subjects.

Interestingly, she said none of the pupils she taught failed in their examinations.

