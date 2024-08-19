ADVERTISEMENT
Diana Asamoah’s performance at NPP Manifesto launch brings Samira Bawumia to tears

Dorcas Agambila

Ghanaian musician Diana Asamoah performed a new song for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, during the party's manifesto launch in Takoradi, Western Region.

The song's lyrics suggest that just as David defeated Goliath with God's favour, Dr. Bawumia can win the presidential seat.

While Diana was singing, First Lady Samira Bawumia, seated in front and waving to the tune, became emotional and used a handkerchief to wipe her eyes.

Here are excerpts from the song's lyrics shared by EDHUB on X: "If God lifted David to kill Goliath, then He can lift someone from Walewale, Dr. Bawumia, all things are possible. With God, my God, all things are possible."

The NPP manifesto launch took place at the Ghana Secondary Technical School (GSTS) in Takoradi on 18 August 2024. Dr. Bawumia unveiled his policy plans and called on the public to support him in addressing economic challenges if elected president.

Prince David Osei and Nicholas Omane Acheampong also attended to grace the occasion.

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) officially unveiled its manifesto for this year’s general elections in a vibrant event held on Sunday at the Ghana Secondary and Technical School (GSTS) in Takoradi, Western Region.

The event was designed to energise the party’s base as they gear up for the December 7, 2024, polls.

The venue was a sea of NPP colours, as enthusiastic supporters filled the grounds, drumming, dancing, and showing their excitement for the party’s vision.

