'Disappointed NPP behaviour' - netizens slam Kojo Cue for saying Mahama is not an option

"This NPP government has been beyond disappointing. NDC too won't even do us the favour of lying to us that they have changed their ways by replacing JDM," the Kumasi rapper said in a Tweet.

He continued that "so now here we are, at the fork in the road. NDC, NPP or No Vote. My money is on the latter for most young people". The tweet has since stirred a heated political debate online with many Netizens slamming him for dragging Mahama into his analysis.

One popular voice in showbiz who slammed Kojo Cue for his comment is 3 Music/3 TV boss, Sadiq Abdulai Abu. According to him, the rapper should have just expressed his disappointment in the government without dragging John Mahama into it.

"Why should the NDC change Mahama? Need few reasons. You guys can’t seem to express your disappointment in the Nana Addo/Bawumia led NPP and not rope in Mahama. Smh," he tweeted in reply to Kojo Cue's tweet.

Though some few supported Kojo Cue's expression, many more netizens trashed his comment about the former president.

According to one Facebook user, Joshua Borah, the rapper's statement is a "disappointed NPP people, behaviour" - a common reply that runs through the comment section of Kojo Cue's story published by pulse.com.gh. See the posts below for more reactions.

