According to Kojo Cue, the NPP government led by Nana Addo and Dr Bawumia is beyond disappointing. He expressed worry that the opposition NDC party is not giving hope of any better option because Ex-President John Mahama may still lead the party in 2024.
'Disappointed NPP behaviour' - netizens slam Kojo Cue for saying Mahama is not an option
Rapper Kojo Cue has dragged himself into controversy and trolling after he took a jab at John Mahama.
"This NPP government has been beyond disappointing. NDC too won't even do us the favour of lying to us that they have changed their ways by replacing JDM," the Kumasi rapper said in a Tweet.
He continued that "so now here we are, at the fork in the road. NDC, NPP or No Vote. My money is on the latter for most young people". The tweet has since stirred a heated political debate online with many Netizens slamming him for dragging Mahama into his analysis.
One popular voice in showbiz who slammed Kojo Cue for his comment is 3 Music/3 TV boss, Sadiq Abdulai Abu. According to him, the rapper should have just expressed his disappointment in the government without dragging John Mahama into it.
"Why should the NDC change Mahama? Need few reasons. You guys can’t seem to express your disappointment in the Nana Addo/Bawumia led NPP and not rope in Mahama. Smh," he tweeted in reply to Kojo Cue's tweet.
Though some few supported Kojo Cue's expression, many more netizens trashed his comment about the former president.
According to one Facebook user, Joshua Borah, the rapper's statement is a "disappointed NPP people, behaviour" - a common reply that runs through the comment section of Kojo Cue's story published by pulse.com.gh. See the posts below for more reactions.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh