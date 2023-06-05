DJ Ohemaa Woyeje to attend this year’s Juneteenth event in USA

The 14th Annual Juneteenth NY Celebration will be held under the theme “Kaleidoscope of Black Culture”.

New York City’s premier three-day celebration will showcase the abundant history and impact of African Americans from June 16 to June 18.

Participating partners for the Juneteenth NY Celebration include Airbnb, Atlantic Terminal Mall, Black Restaurant Coalition, Brooklyn Nets, Brooklyn Navy Yard, The Drivers Cooperative, The Home Depot Foundation, Liberty Coca Cola Beverages, New York Liberty, NY State of Health, PacSun and Visa.

Official media broadcast partner is WABC-TV, the #1 Station in New York and the most watched local station in the country.

“I’m expecting African Americans to show more love and unity to each other,” Ohemaa Woyeje said of her expectation of the event.

“Want to hear black people appreciating equal rights and justice and not complaining about racial injustice. Freedom of all shades knowing Juneteenth marks the end of slavery.

“For me, it offers the opportunity to create awareness on the year of return Ghana hosted in 2019 and the free legal citizenship given to people of African Ancestry which will have positive impact on our tourism and the creative industry.”

Meanwhile, Emmy-nominated artist Julian King is set to headline the Juneteenth NY Celebration 2023 Concert.

The 14th Annual Juneteenth NY Celebration – one of New York City’s premier and largest annual events commemorating the federally-recognized holiday – is quickly approaching for an exciting and action-packed three-day celebration, kicking off virtually and in-person on Friday, June 16th through June 18th from the epicenter of Black culture and community in Brooklyn, NY.

The Juneteenth NY Celebration was created to empower the Black community, advance the economic and cultural arts in underserved areas as well as champion small, Black-owned businesses.

And this year’s sponsors are continuing to enhance the work being done in and around the Black communities in the area and throughout the country.

Attendees of the festive three-day celebration will experience the best in Black culture and community with live performances, exhibitions, authentic local cuisine, wellness and other family fun activities.