According to ancestry.com Meek Mill's ancestors were original to the regions currently known as Benin, Togo, Côte d'Ivoire, Ghana and Nigeria.
DNA results shows Meek Mill is 18% Ghanaian; here's how the rapper reacted to the news
Meek Mill is not only Ghanaian by choice but also Ghanaian by ancestry as his DNA result has revealed that he is 18% Ghanaian.
The DNA test results from ancestry.com details that the American rap star's ethnicity is 21 per cent from Benin and Togo; 18 per cent from Ivory Coast and Ghana; 18 per cent for Nigeria; 14 per cent from Cameroon, Congo and West Bantu Peoples; 8 per cent from Mali; and 5 per cent from Senegal.
The rapper born and raised as Robert Rihmeek Williams in Philadelphia, USA, took to social media on Wednesday, December 28, 2022, to share the news about his DNA result. he circled Ivory Coast and Ghana on the list, and wrote: “My second home!!!”
Meek Mill has visited Ghana for the first time in December 2022 and he has always been sharing his excitement about the visit. Apart from expressing his interest to buy a home in Ghana, Meek also visited Nana Addo at the presidency and promised to be committed to the country's development.
