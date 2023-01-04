DNA results shows Meek Mill is 18% Ghanaian; here's how the rapper reacted to the news

The DNA test results from ancestry.com details that the American rap star's ethnicity is 21 per cent from Benin and Togo; 18 per cent from Ivory Coast and Ghana; 18 per cent for Nigeria; 14 per cent from Cameroon, Congo and West Bantu Peoples; 8 per cent from Mali; and 5 per cent from Senegal.

The rapper born and raised as Robert Rihmeek Williams in Philadelphia, USA, took to social media on Wednesday, December 28, 2022, to share the news about his DNA result. he circled Ivory Coast and Ghana on the list, and wrote: “My second home!!!”