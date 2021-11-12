'Don't break your susu box to look extra' - Edem Farrie advises as she stuns in new photos

She wrote "hey fam, don't break your susu box to look extra-o with your official wears" and announced that "my new office wear collections are out Miss Farrie 2022 #missfarrie2022".

This wouldn't be first the time Edem Farrie is making such a remarkable move in the fashion industry.

The fashion icon has been a brand ambassador and modeled for different fashion houses and corporate organizations after was discovered by Donthes Media in 2010 and fully ventured into modeling in the year 2014.

As a model, Edem has worked with brands like Connexion De Woodin, Voile De Woodin and Samsung.

In the field of journalism, the eye candy model worked with Joy prime as host for Vienntys and Fashion Gh before landing her currently role as reporter at Gh One TV.

Edem has impactful stories such as the Impact of Covid-19 On Cancer Treatments, Efforts Intensified to Dispel Myth of Covid 19 Vaccine, among others under her belt.

Despite her growth in media space, the model is not forgotting her roots, hence, dishes out fashion inspo and content on which has led to the new collection she has launched.

Edem Farrie Pulse Ghana