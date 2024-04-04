Don't bring a girl to my studio - Hammer warns artistes

He explained that his meticulous attention to detail, pursuit of perfection, and refusal to tolerate carelessness in the artists he collaborates with are the factors contributing to the finesse of the songs he produces.

“I am a very detailed person. One thing everybody knows about me is ‘Don't bring a girl to the studio,’ because when you come to my studio, you are a student.

“If you bring a girl to the studio to impress her and you're not careful, I will check you like you’re a student and I won't care whether or not there’s a girl there. So if you don't want to be embarrassed, don't bring anybody,” he said.

Hammer expressed that his dedication to his craft stems from his desire to ensure that both the artiste and the song earn plaudits from the public.

He added that such successes are only hindered by the ego and attitude of the artistes in question.

“People feel intimidated when they’re recording with me because my job is to make you shine. No compromises... If you do something that is not good, I will tell you spot on. I need to make sure that when you go out there, nobody can diss you.

“It can cost you a lot if you come to my studio with your entourage and your ego. So leave it (your ego) at the door, take your paper and pen and come and learn,” he added.