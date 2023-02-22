According to the man of God, the bible asks its believers to pay tithe to the church and not to give it to poor people in the name of philanthropy. In a video going viral, Prophet Eliezer cited the late Ghanaian footballer as an example.
Don’t give your tithe to the poor, poor people can’t save you; Pastor uses Christian Atsu to preach
A Ghanaian pastor identified as Prophet Eliezer Oswald Awuyeh has used Christian Atsu's death to preach against philanthropy.
"Christian Atsu people say he does good, he goes to the hospital, he goes to orphans and a man of God said, you can do all these things but if he doesn't do it in the house of God, God's attention is far from him," he said.
The Pastor continued that "someone says my tithe I will go and give it to someone sitting by the roadside, someone also says my tithe I will give it to poor people. Is that where God asked you to take your tithe?"
In the video that has triggered a backlash on social media, Prophet Eliezer Oswald Awuyeh added that "so when something happens to you will the poor person save you? He said bring it to my house so that there will be food in my house. You are not wiser than God, you aren't smarter than him".
"No matter how philanthropic you are, no matter how hospital you are, your hospitality can never bring you a heavenly reward," he concluded in the video below.
