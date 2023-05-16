ADVERTISEMENT
Don’t listen to advice; it won't help you - Okyeame Kwame tells young people

Dorcas Agambila

Ghanaian rapper Okyeame Kwame has urged the youth not to listen to advice because their lives become limited when they excessively heed to advice.

In an interview with Kwame Dadzie on Joy Prime, the renowned artist expressed that those who offer advice usually do so out of fear for the well-being of others.

“Don’t listen to advice. I beg you, young people. Because after listening to advice over the years, look at where we are.

What I am saying is nothing new. If you pay attention, if you meditate on your thoughts you will see that what I am saying is what you know already,” he noted.

Okyeame Kwame intimated that human beings have two voices in their heads (the voice of the body and the voice of God or the voice of the spirit) and that it is always advisable to listen to the voice of God.

“The voice of the body wants you to overeat, it wants you to be lazy, it wants you to cheat your boss, it wants you to cut corners, it wants you to do all the things that you must do as quickly as possible without a lot of effort. And the voice of God in you wants you to love, it wants you to meet the right people, it wants you to sacrifice, it wants you to pummel your body, it wants you to be the boss over your body so that you can behave like Christ, or Mohammed or that good guy that you want to be like. Listen to that voice of God,” he said.

He added that: “most of the people who advise you are afraid for you. You want to be a rapper but your parents say no become a doctor. They are afraid that if you become a rapper you will amount to nothing. Look at me, I think I have become something. Sarkodie, look at M.anifest, they are all rappers. They have wives, they are living their lives and they are a good source of inspiration in the society.”

Reiterating his stance, Okyeame Kwame encouraged young people to pay attention to the positive messages emanating from their inner spirit. He clarified that while the voice of God should guide them, it shouldn't dictate every aspect of their lives.

