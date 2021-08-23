‘Don’t rush into marriage’ - Funke Akindele opens up as she marks 5th wedding anniversary

The Nollywood actress disclosed that she suffered humiliation and pain from the collapse of her marriage.

“I just wanted to get married then, have children because I was being pressurized by society, here and there….and then it didn’t work out and ended in a bad way…I was filming when the news broke on social media. I wanted to die, I lost some good deals and all, but I didn’t let it break me.”

Funke remarried in 2016. She tied the knot with JJC and the couple has welcomed a beautiful twins with her new husband. She has revealed that after the divorce, she channeled her energy and focused on her work instead of worrying over her failed marriage.

“I channelled my energy into work, made money and I saved a lot, I will wake up early to work….there will always be bad times. But you will survive, don’t let it weigh you down because it will pass and because you serve a living God,” Funke said.

She continued that “there are times anger and jealousy will come, but don’t let it eat you up. As a young lady, don’t be pressured into marriage. Marry cos you love him and want to be with him, not because society and everyone is pressuring you. Ignore the naysayers; do what makes you happy”.