We first met our father when we were 14 – DopeNation

The Boafo brothers recounted how their mother, of Ewe ancestry, relocated to Takoradi for work without initially informing them that their father resided there.

Speaking in unison, they explained, “Our mother used to work for Unilever. Our dad worked as a principal at Takoradi Technical Institute, and she resided in a guest house.” The revelation about their father's presence in Takoradi only came to light when their mother started working there.

Describing their initial impressions of meeting their father, they found the experience "interesting." The discovery of their shared dark skin with their father marked a turning point in their relationship. They humorously noted, "Since our mother has fairly pale skin, we have always been curious about our ancestry. We look like dad in certain aspects, but altogether, we actually look like our mother."

