Dr Bawumia made a promise, and I’m still waiting – YOLO's Drogba pleads again

His plea caught the attention of Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, who visited the ailing YOLO star to offer his support during this challenging time.

John Peasah, who is still seeking support from the general public, mentioned in an interview with DJ Slim on Daybreak Hitz that he still needs a substantial sum of money to cover his treatment abroad.

He also took the opportunity to gently remind the public and individuals, including the Vice President, of the promises made to him.

"The problem now is I am not seeing any improvement, so I am reaching out to him. I know he is busy with his campaign, but I’m trying to let him know that this is his promise to me. I am very grateful to him for coming to show support and honouring me in my home," he said.

The Ghanaian actor urgently needs $280,000 to fund his ongoing medical treatment for Stiff Person Spectrum Disorder and GAD Positive Cerebellar Ataxia.

In an Instagram post on 14 August 2024, Peasah shared that his current treatments have been ineffective, and his financial resources are nearly exhausted.

"Unfortunately, I’m not responding to treatment and have been spending almost all my resources, which are now almost depleted," he wrote.