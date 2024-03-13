Bawumia visits YOLO star Drogba after plea for financial aid to treat rare condition

The Vice-President visited the actor in his home on Tuesday, March 12 to sympathise with him and offer support for his treatment process.

YOLO star Drogba Pulse Ghana

A video of the visit posted on X show the Vice-President being welcomed by family members of the actor.

The sad news of Drogba’s condition was shared by colleague actor Jeffrey Nortey who appealed for support and financial assistance for the actor.

A demyelinating disease is any condition that causes damage to the protective covering (myelin sheath) that surrounds nerve fibers in your brain, the nerves leading to the eyes (optic nerves) and spinal cord. When the myelin sheath is damaged, nerve impulses slow or even stop, causing neurological problems.

Drogba or Blah Charles as he is known in the popular YOLO series, plays the role of a ‘lover boy’ and would go any means to get any woman he desires.