Drogba has been diagnosed with demyelination, a disorder that damages the protective covering of the nerves, causing problems with vision, movement, and sensation.
Bawumia visits YOLO star Drogba after plea for financial aid to treat rare condition
Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has extended his sympathies and support to John Peasah, popularly known as Drogba, a YOLO actor who has been diagnosed with demyelination.
Recommended articles
The Vice-President visited the actor in his home on Tuesday, March 12 to sympathise with him and offer support for his treatment process.
A video of the visit posted on X show the Vice-President being welcomed by family members of the actor.
The sad news of Drogba’s condition was shared by colleague actor Jeffrey Nortey who appealed for support and financial assistance for the actor.
A demyelinating disease is any condition that causes damage to the protective covering (myelin sheath) that surrounds nerve fibers in your brain, the nerves leading to the eyes (optic nerves) and spinal cord. When the myelin sheath is damaged, nerve impulses slow or even stop, causing neurological problems.
Drogba or Blah Charles as he is known in the popular YOLO series, plays the role of a ‘lover boy’ and would go any means to get any woman he desires.
YOLO is a Ghanaian teenage TV series which premiered in 2016. The series is a sequel of the Ghanaian TV series Things We Do for Love. It advises and directs the youth concerning the challenges they face in their adolescent stage.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh