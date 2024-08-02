ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

I am in pain, please don't forget your promise to me - Drogba reminds Dr Bawumia

Selorm Tali

Ghanaian actor John Peasah, popularly known as Drogba from the popular TV series YOLO, has publicly appealed to Ghana's Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, for assistance with his severe health condition.

Dr Bawumia and John Peasah aka Drogba of YOLO fame
Dr Bawumia and John Peasah aka Drogba of YOLO fame

In March 2024, it was revealed that Peasah is battling demyelination, a disease that affects the nervous system and can impair vision, coordination, and sensation.

Recommended articles

Peasah's sister, Hannah Mensah, shared that his health issues began during the final season of YOLO. Since then, friends and fans have rallied to raise funds for his treatment. In response, Dr. Bawumia, the NPP flagbearer, visited Drogba at his home and pledged financial support for his medical bills.

Bawumia visits YOLO star Drogba after plea for financial aid to treat rare condition
Bawumia visits YOLO star Drogba after plea for financial aid to treat rare condition Bawumia visits YOLO star Drogba after plea for financial aid to treat rare condition Pulse Ghana
ADVERTISEMENT

"I want to use this opportunity to thank the vice president of the land, @mbawumia, for honouring my visit to his office and also for visiting my house and for the support," Peasah wrote.

He continued, "I would like to say that I might look better, but inwardly, I'm in excruciating pain... this pain is not explainable. Please, I want to remind him not to forget his promise for my treatment outside. Thank you."

The post has since been attracting mixed reactions from social media users. "Mr Bawumia...u can choose to lie to Ghanaians..but this one dierrr our brother needs ur help...we dey beg waaa," an Instagram user wrote. See the post below and don't forget to say a prayer for Drogba.

Selorm Tali Selorm Tali A professionally trained sociopolitical Talkative (Analyst), ruthlessly sharing my thoughts about everyone famous for pop culture. Topics on Religion, Politics and Entertainment suck my pen’s ink most.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Ghanaian reggae and dancehall artist Stonebwoy

Stonebwoy declares political ambition to become Ashaiman MP by 2028

Chez Amis

Men demanded 'happy endings'—CEO of Chez Amis reveals why she shut down her spa

Afua Asantewaa

Afua Asantewaa enstooled Nkosouhemaa of Breman Essiam

Efia Odo sheds tears as she reveals how she suffered due to her absentee father (Video)

Efia Odo sheds tears as she reveals how she suffered due to her absentee father (Video)