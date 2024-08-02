I am in pain, please don't forget your promise to me - Drogba reminds Dr Bawumia

Peasah's sister, Hannah Mensah, shared that his health issues began during the final season of YOLO. Since then, friends and fans have rallied to raise funds for his treatment. In response, Dr. Bawumia, the NPP flagbearer, visited Drogba at his home and pledged financial support for his medical bills.

Bawumia visits YOLO star Drogba after plea for financial aid to treat rare condition Pulse Ghana

It was later disclosed that John Peasah would need to travel abroad for treatment. In light of this, Peasah has called on the Vice President to fulfil his promise. Taking to social media, he posted a heartfelt message alongside a video, expressing gratitude and a plea for continued support.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I want to use this opportunity to thank the vice president of the land, @mbawumia, for honouring my visit to his office and also for visiting my house and for the support," Peasah wrote.

He continued, "I would like to say that I might look better, but inwardly, I'm in excruciating pain... this pain is not explainable. Please, I want to remind him not to forget his promise for my treatment outside. Thank you."