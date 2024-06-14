‘I was arrested every week’ – Dr. Likee opens up about his past dealings in drug trade

He disclosed that after dropping out of secondary school, he faced numerous difficulties and worked as a scrap dealer before becoming a landguard.

The actor went on to reveal that he was introduced to the drug trade by a man he considered his boss, who had returned from the United States.

Driven by the need for money and employment, he joined the illicit drug trade and led a luxurious lifestyle.

According to him, he even advised ex-convicts to avoid armed robbery and instead engage in drug dealing, as it was less likely to result in death.

He then admitted to frequent arrests and revealed that he had been convicted six times for his involvement in drug sales.

“When you are on the street, the idea is to make money, and there are ways to do so without necessarily engaging in armed robbery. So if you are bold, you can engage in dealing with illicit drugs. Every week I used to go to the police station because I was arrested.

“I could even introduce someone who has come out of prison to the illicit drug business instead of the person engaging in thievery. With the drugs, they don’t beat you when arrested, but with robbery, you could be crushed to death. The drug business was very lucrative,” he recounted.

Ebenezer said that at one point he did not trust anyone, including his mother and girlfriend, due to the nature of his business.