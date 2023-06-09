Ras Nene loses cool as Achimota Mall stops him from shooting skit with Efia Odo (WATCH)

Joined by the vibrant socialite Efia Odo, Ras Nene had devised a sidesplitting skit that aimed to captivate their fans. The scene they intended to shoot involved the two of them playfully coupling around and shopping, with their on-set chemistry shining through.

However, upon their arrival at Achimota Mall, they were abruptly confronted by the mall's stern security team.

ADVERTISEMENT

These security personnel, tasked with maintaining order and safeguarding the mall's premises, wasted no time in informing Ras Nene and Efia Odo that shooting skits without proper authorization was strictly forbidden.

Ras Nene, known for his quick wit and fiery spirit, was not one to back down easily. He passionately argued his case, citing the incident involving Meek Mill at the State House in Ghana, where the American rapper had seemingly been allowed to capture photos and videos without restrictions.

Frustrated by what he perceived as a double standard, Ras Nene engaged in a fierce debate with the security personnel, asserting his rights as a public figure and an entertainer.

ADVERTISEMENT