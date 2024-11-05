ADVERTISEMENT
Dr UN releases emotional song to appeal for funds for his kidney disease treatment

Dorcas Agambila

Kwame Owusu Fordjour, also known as Dr UN, has released a song appealing for financial assistance to fund his treatment for kidney disease.

However, the emotional track by the Ghanaian socialite has, unfortunately, prompted some humorous reactions online.

The socialite, who gained notoriety for ‘deceiving’ celebrities such as Sarkodie and Berla Mundi with fake UN awards, recently revealed he had been diagnosed with kidney disease and diabetes.

Dr UN stated that the condition has affected him greatly, leaving him bedridden for several months. He appealed to well-known Ghanaian figures for financial support as he battles these life-threatening ailments.

Addressing celebrities including Shatta Wale, Medikal, Delay, and Nana Ama McBrown, the socialite mentioned he needs around GH¢400,000 to undergo kidney surgery at a medical facility.

Dr UN Releases Song to Raise Funds for Treatment Dr UN also composed a heartfelt song to convey his struggles with illness and to appeal to Ghanaians for assistance in raising the funds necessary for his transplant.

In the song, he shared how his ailments are taking a toll on him and called on traditional and religious leaders in Ghana to provide him with financial support for his treatment.

The social media personality, who became infamous after allegedly deceiving prominent Ghanaian celebrities with a fake UN award scheme, has now reached out to the public and celebrities for financial assistance.

In a viral video, Dr UN claims to be struggling with a kidney disease requiring surgery. He stated that the illness has drained his finances, leaving him in need of support.

