Dr UN releases emotional song to appeal for funds for his kidney disease treatment

The socialite, who gained notoriety for ‘deceiving’ celebrities such as Sarkodie and Berla Mundi with fake UN awards, recently revealed he had been diagnosed with kidney disease and diabetes.

Dr UN Pulse Ghana

Dr UN stated that the condition has affected him greatly, leaving him bedridden for several months. He appealed to well-known Ghanaian figures for financial support as he battles these life-threatening ailments.

ADVERTISEMENT

Addressing celebrities including Shatta Wale, Medikal, Delay, and Nana Ama McBrown, the socialite mentioned he needs around GH¢400,000 to undergo kidney surgery at a medical facility.

Dr UN Releases Song to Raise Funds for Treatment Dr UN also composed a heartfelt song to convey his struggles with illness and to appeal to Ghanaians for assistance in raising the funds necessary for his transplant.

AFP

In the song, he shared how his ailments are taking a toll on him and called on traditional and religious leaders in Ghana to provide him with financial support for his treatment.

'He dey arrange job'- Ghanaians doubt Dr UN’s claim of Kidney Failure(VIDEO)

ADVERTISEMENT

The social media personality, who became infamous after allegedly deceiving prominent Ghanaian celebrities with a fake UN award scheme, has now reached out to the public and celebrities for financial assistance.